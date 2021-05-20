President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Israel-Hamas ceasefire

The Hamas militant group says it has accepted the Egyptian proposal to end an 11-day war with Israel that killed scores of people, caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.

Taher Nounou, a Hamas official, confirmed the deal. He posted a statement on WhatsApp late on Thursday, saying: “The Palestinian resistance will commit itself to this deal as long as the occupation is committed.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel had accepted the truce proposal after a late-night meeting of his Security Cabinet. Egypt’s state-run MENA news agency said the truce would take effect at 2 a.m., roughly three hours after the announcement.

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the cease-fire on Thursday afternoon.