President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Hamas militant group says it has accepted the Egyptian proposal to end an 11-day war with Israel that killed scores of people, caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.

Taher Nounou, a Hamas official, confirmed the deal. He posted a statement on WhatsApp late on Thursday, saying: “The Palestinian resistance will commit itself to this deal as long as the occupation is committed.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel had accepted the truce proposal after a late-night meeting of his Security Cabinet. Egypt’s state-run MENA news agency said the truce would take effect at 2 a.m., roughly three hours after the announcement.

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the cease-fire on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Events Calendar