President Joe Biden speaks before congress and the country on the eve of his first 100 days in office

President Joe Biden spoke before congress and the country on the eve of his first 100 days in office.

President Biden talked about a number of subjects including the pandemic, his American Job Plan, American Families Plan, immigration, and more.

When it comes to COVID-19, President Biden said that while great progress has been made, now is not the time to let our guard down.

The president also touched on the mass shootings which have taken place throughout the country in the last few weeks.

President Biden also hopes that lawmakers will come up with new gun laws which will prevent guns from getting in the hands of the wrong people.