President Judge John Trucilla discusses the changes to the Erie County Courtrooms

President Judge John Trucilla discussed the changes to the courtrooms. Trucilla said that this is more of a soft-opening.

To ensure not only the safety of the staff, but the public as well, the courtrooms now have markers to keep people six-feet-apart.

Bleach wipes and hand sanitizers have been placed in the room and shield guards in areas where people are talking towards another.

“It’s a delicate balancing act, but it’s a sign of the times. I felt we had to move forward. I think it’s consistent with other counties and mandates by our governor and supreme court,” said President Judge John Trucilla, Erie County.

Video conferencing and other methods are still being used to decrease the amount of personal interactions.

Jury trials are still suspended as the court works to figure out how to properly space out jury members.