President Judge John Trucilla issues opinion in response to Judge Domitrovich appeal

Erie County President Judge John Trucilla issuing an opinion in response to Judge Stephanie Domitrovich’s appeal of an administrative order.

According to the Erie Times-News, Judge Trucilla wrote an 84-page opinion that Domitrovich acted as a “personal judge” for her son’s employer, LECOM.

Domitrovich’s son, Aaron Susmarski, is the colleges’ lawyer.

On December 3rd, Trucilla issued an administrative order prohibiting Domitrovich from handling petitions brought by her son regarding the college. Domitrovich signed more than a dozen petitions from her son between 2016 and November, according to the Erie Times-News.

Trucilla states in his opinion:

“It is clear, Judge Domitrovich was extending gratuities and courtesies to her son and LECOM, not shown to other litigants. Based on Judge Domitrovich’s pervasive and extraordinary conduct involving her son and LECOM, an agency relationship was created that gave the inappropriate perception that Judge Domitrovich was LECOM’s personal judge.”

Both Domitrovich and her son have filed appeals of Trucilla’s administrative order.