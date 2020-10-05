President Judge John Trucilla signs judicial order on the moratorium on evictions

President Judge John Trucilla signed the fourth amended judicial order on the moratorium on evictions.

This order alines with the federal and CDC moratorium. Trucilla said that there was a concern with some convictions that have taken place.

Under the federal moratorium and now Erie County order, one can not be evicted if they have received Federal Cares Act money or meet any of the CDC guidelines.

The new order went into effect this morning meaning magisterial district courts will not accept filings for evictions.

Tenants must also provide their cares act assistance.