President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation

AUBURN, Ala (WIAT) — President of Auburn University Jay Gogue took to social media Sunday evening to express the core values of Auburn University as protests spark throughout the country.
In his letter that was posted on Auburn’s Facebook and Twitter pages, Gogue explains that there is no room for anything that promotes hate and exclusion.
LATEST POSTS
- Protest turns violent in downtown Erie at Perry Square
- Health Report- shining a light on vision with a new device to help the blind to see
- Local officials react to the situation that took place downtown last night
- Mayor Joe Schember addresses the events that unfolded during last nights riot
- Lake Forecast for Monday June 1st