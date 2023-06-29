Dr. Keith Taylor’s final day as Gannon University’s president is on Friday, June 30.

Gannon University’s seventh president announced in August that he would be stepping down.

Taylor has been at Gannon for 18 years — six as provost and 12 as president.

He said the university has changed dramatically in the last 10 to 20 years and that the changes are driven by the needs of the students and the community.

“We have tried to follow along on how society is changing. How is business changing? How are different sectors of our society and economy moving?” Dr. Taylor said.

Dr. Walter Iwanenko Jr. will succeed Dr. Keith Taylor as Gannon University’s president.