President Pro Tempore of the PA Senate opposing an Erie County community college in court

One of the leading opponents of the plan to bring a community college to Erie County has gone to Commonwealth Court to stop the plan.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati filed the paperwork this morning. The 58-year-old Republican believes that a separate community college would be redundant to the already existing Northwest Pennsylvania Regional College which is largely online.

Erie’s community college has already won the support of the state Board of Education and the regional college already said it would not directly interfere.

But Scarnati is moving forward with his appeal, calling it an unnecessary burden to taxpayers.