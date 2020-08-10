President pulled during news conference for security purposes

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House July 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day Trump suggested in a tweet that November’s general election should be postponed, citing his unsubstantiated assertions of widespread mail-in voter fraud amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

We are learning more about the shooting not far from the White House shortly before President Trump’s news conference, which led the president to be evacuated from the Brady Briefing room.

According to sources at ABC News, nobody was injured in this incident except for the suspect who was shot near the fence but off of White House property.

The shooting was on 17th and Pennsylvania Avenue. The suspect open fired a non-White House employee. The uniformed division of the Secret Service returned fire.

The suspect is now in custody. President Trump says a full report from the Secret Service is forthcoming.