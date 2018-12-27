President surprises troops with impromptu Christmas visit

Today, President Donald Trump is back in Washington after surprising US troops in Iraq and Germany during a special Christmas trip.

President Trump and the first lady returned to the White House after a nearly 30 hour trip around the world. The Commander in Chief greeted the troops at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, a refueling stop.

For his surprise trip to Iraq hours earlier, the president’s first to a war zone since taking office. Today, new images of Trump’s three hours on the ground at Al Asad Air Force Base west of Baghdad.

Trump says, “you strike fear into the hearts of our enemies and bring comfort to all of our allies and those who cherish peace”.

More than 5,000 US troops are in Iraq.

The president told service members the country is crucial in the fight against ISIS days after he announced his controversial plan to withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria.

“There will be a strong, deliberate, and orderly withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria… while maintaining the U.S. presence in Iraq to prevent an ISIS resurgence.”

The president’s address to the troops at times political, more like a campaign rally.

“We’re no longer the suckers, folks. And people aren’t looking at us as suckers and I love you folks because most of you are nodding your head this way. We’re respected again as a nation. We’re respected again.”

During his visit, the president made a number of false statements to the US troops. He said they haven’t received a pay raise in 10 years and he got them a 10 percent increase. The truth; it was a 2.4 percent this year and service members have seen a pay increase every year over the past 3 decades.