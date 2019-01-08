President to speak tonight on potentially declaring state of emergency to build wall Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

President Donald Trump will address the nation tonight in his fight for a wall on the US - Mexico border. 18 days into a partial government shutdown over funding for the border wall negotiations are at a standstill.

Tonight, the president's primetime pitch to the American people. Trump is considering a national emergency declaration to build a wall on the US - Mexico border.

"I think president trump is prepared to do what's necessary ."

ABC's Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl pressed Vice President Pence on the president's credibility.

KARL: How can the American people trust the president when he says this is a crisis, when he says things over and over again that aren't true?

PENCE: Well, look. The American people aren't as concerned about the political debate as they are concerned about what's really happening at the border and --

KARL: This is credibility. The White House said 4,000 terrorists are coming to our country. That's not true.

PENCE: 4,000 known or suspected terrorists were attempting to come into the United States through various means in the last year.

KARL: Overwhelmingly at airport, not at the border.

Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer demanded and are getting equal time tonight saying, "if the president's past statements are any indication, [the speech] will be full of malice and misinformation."

Kamala Harris says, "If he declares an emergency, I think that we will see, again, the checks and balances kick in, in particular through the courts."

Day 18 of the partial government shutdown over wall funding; the White House is trying to mitigate the impact on ordinary Americans, recalling IRS employees to process tax refunds without pay.

Arnold Scott of the American Federation of Government Employees says, "it's against the law to work employees without paying them. These are not slaves. It's against the law. "

Friday could be the first day 800,000 federal workers miss a paycheck. If the stalemate continues through Saturday, this will be the longest shutdown in the nation's history.

