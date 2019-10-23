President Trump attends Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh

In a crowd full of blue-collar workers, President Donald Trump called on the democrats to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement.

Delivering remarks at the 9th annual Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh, the Commander-in-Chief shifted the blame on the quote “Do-Nothing-Democrats” for not having a sense of urgency to ratify the White House’s replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement. By passing the new trade deal this year, the President hopes to fulfill one of his campaign promises, which was overhauling trade agreements which took away American jobs in favor of cheaper labor overseas.

“You look at what’s happened, and what’s been doing, and all the things we’ve done, and we have to get U-S-M-C-A done, and they don’t want to put it up for a vote, and the ‘Do-Nothing-Democrats,’ they will pass it, but, it has to be put up by Nancy Pelosi, so, let’s see what happens.” Trump said.

If passed, USMCA will create 176,000 jobs and will add $68.2 billion to the U.S. Economy