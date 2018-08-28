President Trump comments on McCain's passing and McCain's final words to the nation... Video

President Donald Trump finally relents after facing pressure to release a statement and lower the flag back to half-staff to honor Senator John McCain.

Trump reportedly resisted doing more throughout Monday despite urging from several senior staffers. He finally addressed the death of John McCain on camera after choosing to ignore multiple opportunities to comment about the late senator. "Our hearts and prayers are going to the family of Senator John McCain. We very much appreciate everything Senator McCain has done for our country."

Back in Phoenix, McCain's final message for the American people read aloud by his longtime aid, Rick Davis. "We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe. We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been. Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here. Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history. Farewell, fellow Americans. God bless you, and God bless America."