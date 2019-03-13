President Trump proposes major cuts to funding for the Great Lakes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This is the third year in the row that President Trump has proposed either eliminating or cutting funding for the Great Lakes.

Funding for the Great Lakes is up on the chopping block as President Trump proposes to cut $270 million out of the $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. "As an environmental organization, it's concerning to hear that there are these proposals to cut funding to the Great Lakes. We are sitting on a fresh water resource that is essential to the erie economy," said Honey Stempka.

Environmentalist Honey Stempka says some of the Great Lakes funding goes towards research aimed at improving the quality of the lakes. "There's a whole host of projects that could potentially be impacted and obviously then impact the quality and health of the lake," Stempka added.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper chimed in on the situation saying she doesn't think the president understands how important the Great Lakes are to the economy. "The economy of the great lakes basin is the world's third largest economy when you just take it by itself," said Dahlkemper.

Dalhkemper added that the positive about this situation is that those who represent the states that surround the Great Lakes have pushed back the president's proposed cuts. "The great thing is that this bipartisan effort amongst our senators and our representatives, I believe will be powerful enough to make sure that money is restored," said Dahlkemper.

Overall, the Trump administration hopes to cut the environmental protection agency by nearly $3 billion, or more than 30 percent of its current budget.

In the past years, President Trump's proposed cuts to the Great Lakes funding has been shut down in congress.