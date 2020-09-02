President Trump uses the CDC to create a federal eviction moratorium based on public safety

President Trump is using the CDC to create a federal eviction moratorium based on public safety.

We spoke to a courtroom official on this matter.

The Trump Administration announced that federally a temporary halt has been placed on evictions.

This is an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Under the new moratorium, a tenant must meet five factors.

The moratorium applies to people who earn no more than $99,000 or couples who earn no more than $198,000.

Tenants must show they’ve tried to receive assistance for rent and were unable to pay their rent based on economic hardship caused by COVID-19 including job loss, reduced hours and out of pocket medical expenses.

Tenants must also show that they’re trying to pay their rent and show the eviction would leave them homeless or force them into an unsafe living situation.

The new order only protects renters behind on payments.

“There is some language in the order that allows landlords to evict tenants for other reasons than failure to pay rent which is important. We’ve has some landlords contact us with respect to if tenants are taking proper care of the property fulfilling other requirements in the lease,” said Bob Catalde, Court Administrator for Erie County.

This federal moratorium comes less than 25 hours after Governor Tom Wolf said he could not extend his emergency moratorium.