Presque Isle 100 years exhibit now open

The secretary of Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources joined other state and local leaders in opening Presque Isle exhibit to 100 years as a state park.

Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn was on hand as the new exhibit was unveiled with many pictures and exhibits telling the story of Presque Isle.

Staff members told the secretary the large exhibit will be of great interest to visitors.

“So what we have upstairs for you is a full floor of pictures and videos and objects really encompassing the entire spirit of 100 years of Presque Isle State Park,” said Emily Pritchard from Presque Isle State Park.

The exhibit will be on display from now through August 23rd.