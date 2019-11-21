Presque Isle Advisory Board meets to present park improvements

Efforts to maintain and improve Presque Isle beaches were presented at the Presque Isle Advisory Board meeting today.

Nourishment to the beaches was a main topic of the meeting.

Cobble will once again be added to the sand to slow both erosion of beaches and retreat of the water.

Cobble is described as stones that are bigger than pebbles and smaller than boulders.

The board also discussed a 5 million dollar upgrade of the parks sewage system.

“We are a very resource based organization, and our main focus is really on protecting the resources. A lot of times its good to hear the public feedback on how this is affecting the general public as well because that’s a very important part of what we do,” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager.

The Advisory Board plans to continue the cobble project after seeing improvement in the beaches as a result.

Sewer upgrades are slated to happen in the next couple of years.