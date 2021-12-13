Presque Isle and Perry Square continue to clean up damage from Saturday storm

Parts of our area are still being cleaned up following the intense storm on Saturday.

Here is more on how the work is going.

It may have been a beautiful day today, but on Saturday it was anything but beautiful outside.

From Presque Isle to Perry Square, crews were hard at work cleaning up the damage.

Presque Isle State Park crews are still cleaning up the damage and debris after a vigorous wind storm swept through the area on Saturday December 11th.

“With the high winds and high water, we had a lot of sand and flooding throughout the park and multiple trees down and it has taken out power lines and it’s quite a mess,” said Rick Zemanek, Presque Isle State Park Maintenance Supervisor.

After the storms on Saturday night, one whole road was covered in sand to about knee height. Now this road is one of the many things that needs to be cleaned up before the park can fully reopen.

“Right here on the Mill Road Beaches were affected. The base side between Perry Monument East Pier was completely flooded, and multiple duck lines were blown over. Beach 11 area is still underwater and we’re waiting for the waters to recede,” said Zemanek.

The wind and rain caused damage to the lights in Perry Square.

The tree was also being vandalized by a group of people cutting openings to the bottom of the tree on Friday December 10th.

“Well there’s security cameras on the building, but it’s something we face every year. There’s always vandalism to the tree so we’re pretty adapt at figuring out how to fix everything,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events and Marketing Manager at Erie Downtown Partnership.

This storm showed the wrath of Mother Nature and could be one of the worst storms seen at Presque Isle.

“I’ve been here 22 years and this was actually the worst wind storm I have seen,” said Zemanek.

Staff at Presque Isle told us that it is too dangerous to fully reopen the park until power is fully restored.

Hopefully power will be restored in time for Presque Isle Lights on Thursday December 16th.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

At Perry Square, the park is expected to be completely lit up and ready to go for Friday’s holiday jazz event which begins at 5 p.m.