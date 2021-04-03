Presque Isle Angler Bait & Tackle Store tackles the first day of trout season

Today marks the first day of the trout season. One local bait store has opened early this year in order to prepare for the season.

The Presque Isle Angler Bait & Tackle Store has been shut down in the winter but is now ready for the new season.

“The perch fishing has been pretty decent and early and that’s a pretty good indication of what the season will look like and anticipating good walleye fishing as well,” said Laura Daniels, Owner of Presque Isle Angler Bait & Tackle.

Trout season typically runs from this time of year until November.

