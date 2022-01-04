Presque Isle Bay named one of the top winter fishing destinations in the country

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Our own Presque Isle Bay has been named as one of the top winter fishing destinations in the country by FishingBooker, a platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides.

Presque Isle Bay is on FishingBooker’s top 10 list of Best Winter Fishing Destinations in 2022, along with the following places:

Kenai, Alaska

Morro Bay, California

South Padre Island, Texas

Lincoln City, Oregon

Orange Beach & Gulf Shores, Alabama

Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia

Elephant Butte Lake, New Mexico

Miami, Florida

Bozeman, Montana

FishingBooker reports Presque Isle Bay is one of the first spots to provide safe ice for anglers to fish through, and this can happen as early as December, bringing ice fishermen from all over the country.

Some fish you can expect to find include Yellow Perch, Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, Walleye and more. Presque Isle Bay also offers ice huts for fishermen to stay warm in.

