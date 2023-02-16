The Presque Isle Bay Public Advisory Committee held its first meeting of the year touching on a number of important issues.

They went over wintertime updates and projects for 2023. They talked about the marina project and how they are going to be rehabbing and converting the docks.

There was also a presentation on the beach nourishment project.

Park planning was also a topic.

“It’s great for DCNR to be able to hear from this group representing the local citizens of Erie County because a lot of times we will talk about different things and issues that come up — whether it’s park planning or water issues, those kinds of things — and get the public’s take on things we are thinking about doing,” said Matt Greene, Presque Isle State Park operations manager.

The Presque Isle Bay Public Advisory Committee meets four times a year.