It was a beautiful morning for a walk on the peninsula and a chance to take a look at how old man winter treated Presque Isle.

The annual Spring Beach Walk gives crews from the park, the Army Corp of Engineers, and others, the chance for an up close look at how the beach sand was eroded this season.

At first glance, the news is encouraging. Lower lake levels may mean less water damage this spring.

“We are looking overall at a much better position. We’re still going to have that need for nourishment, because there’s always that need with the blocked access of sand along the western shores of the state here. But we’re in a much better position than we have been for the last several years,” said Matt Greene, park operations manager, Presque Isle State Park.

What we are waiting for now is the final numbers on how many replenishment dollars will be available to Presque Isle this year.