Presque Isle Beaches now closed for the season

The beaches at Presque Isle State Park are now closed for the season.

According to Bob North, one of the lifeguard managers at Presque Isle, the decision was made after the weekend produced very few swimmers and decreasing water temperatures.

“We were considering [staying open until] October back in July, thinking that you just don’t know how the weather is going to be in the fall in Erie,” North said. “Had we been up to the 80s and the lake was staying warm, it would have justified keeping the lake open. But, it’s a typical fall.”

North said the park will continue to have a lifeguard on patrol in case of any water emergencies, but there will be no lifeguarding. Despite a large attendance on Beach 8 this past weekend, the beaches are now closed.

Attendance was high during the 2021 season. According to North, the estimated numbers of swimmers from June through August was about 240,000 while the total number of sunbathers in that span was close to 722,000. These numbers of people who were actually at the beach and not just in the park.

Staffing issues at Presque Isle limited the swimming to only one beach open and emergency vehicles running on the weekends. However, the fact that many of the lifeguards are either high school or college students was also a factor in the decision to close the beaches.

