Beaches along Presque Isle will be open for one last swim of the summer.

Beaches 3, 6, and 8 will be open and guarded on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Labor Day, Beaches 6 and 8 will be open and guarded from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Concessions will also be open with the corresponding swimming beaches.

Park officials reminding visitors to watch the signs at the entrance of the park for daily updated information as to which beaches are open.