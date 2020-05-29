Presque Isle Beaches to reopen for swimming beginning June 6th

You can soon enjoy the beaches of Presque Isle State Park.

On June 6th, the state park will welcome back visitors to swim in the lake under social distancing guidelines.

The start of summer is right around the corner. Presque Isle State Park officials are hard at work planning for your return with new safety precautions you and park officials should abide by.

Beginning June 6th, Presque Isle State Park will welcome back its visitors to swim in Lake Erie. For the past three weeks, Presque Isle State Park officials have been planning ways to keep you safe from the virus.

“We started getting our guards back last week so they could get re-certified and trained up for this session. We brought back a core group of them, supervisors and managers.” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager.

Beaches that will reopen on June 6th will include:

Beach 6

Beach 8

Beach 9

Beach 10

Beach 11

The park looks to implement new safety measures for lifeguards, which will include wearing a mask and having special responders for first aid calls.

Officials say that guidelines will be in place before you head out to the beach in order to keep you safe.

“One way we’re going to do that is limit the amount of parking we have in those larger areas of the beaches. So, we can make sure we have enough room on the beaches so people can social distance.” Greene said.

The re-opening of the beaches looks to bring tourism slowly and safely back to Erie.

“We’re not looking to bring visitors in the community that are coming to areas that in worse shape from dealing with the pandemic.” said John Oliver of VisitErie.

Oliver says that it will be a gradual recovery until people feel confident to travel once in the green phase.

VisitErie is already working with restaurants and hotels to plan ways to safely allow people to come back and enjoy Erie once we approach the green phase.