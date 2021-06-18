Presque Isle Canoe & Boat Livery partnering with Labatt to offer free kayak rentals, seltzer lemonade samples the first week of summer

A new program kicking off next Monday is encouraging people to get out on the water at Presque Isle State Park.

During the first week of summer, Labatt USA is partnering with the Presque Isle Canoe & Boat Livery to offer 50 free kayak rentals for the entire week.

After returning your rental, for anyone 21 or older they can go sample Labatt Blue’s new seltzer lemonade at local restaurants on the water.

The market manager for Labatt USA says this is the perfect way to enjoy the beauty of Presque Isle.

“We need water to brew beer, so it’s very important to us as a 3BL company to make sure that our waterways are clean and sustainable. Also it goes along with being outdoors all summer long, I mean, who doesn’t like to enjoy a beverage after kayaking or after boating,” said Richard Osborne, market manager, Northwest PA Labatt USA.

If there are any free rentals still available they will rollover into the next day.

