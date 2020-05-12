Presque Isle continues to take damage from nature

Mother nature continues her assault on Presque Isle. This time around beach seven at the state park received some damage.

The majority of the damage came within the past two years as waves have eroded the bike path.

Parks Operations Manager Matt Greene said that park employees have been placing rock material in front of the eroded areas. The lack of ice this year however, took a toll on beach seven’s trail.

“The lack of lake ice this year and record high water levels have really taken a toll on all of our beaches and in that section in particular. It’s gotten into the park infrastructure,” said Green.

Greene added that though the damage is unfortunate, the trail section at beach seven included protection that saved the rest of the dunes and probably saved the beach from over topping.

The plan was to connect beach eight with beach six using the lake front trail. However, this can only be completed once beach six is rehabilitated.