Presque Isle Downs and Casino announces limited opening for BETAmerica Sportsbook

Presque Isle Downs and Casino has announced they will feature 50 state-of-the-art BETAmerica sports wagering kiosks during a limited opening.

The limited opening for the BETAmerica Sportsbook is slated for July 24 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and July 25 from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. During the limited opening, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will work with the Presque Isle Downs and BETAmerica team prior to final approval.

There will be areas to wager near The Hub Center Bar, Bar 90, High Limit Room, and the Sportsbook area in the non-smoking room.

Presque Isle Downs and Casino anticipates the opening of the Sportsbook on July 26 at 12 p.m. following the approval of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, based upon their observance from the limited opening.

The Grand Opening Celebration is being planned for August 8 at 4 p.m., which is the official start date of the NFL pre-season games.