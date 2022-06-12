It was the first weekend back for the RV Show at Presque Isle Downs and Casino since taking a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was the second day of the RV Show.

More than 40 different campers were at the casino parking lot. Participants were able to walk through these RV’s and get a good look at them.

There were also some extra fun things to do including a prize wheel and pizza.

“It’s been a great year. I mean there’s a lot of people still interested in camping. They want to get out and have that experience that their parents may have had or they hear about. They see their friends going out. I mean it’s a great past time that’s just never going away,” said Brandon Boyer, General Manager of Boyer RV Center.

More events will be taking place soon so click here for more information.