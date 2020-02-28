Presque Isle Downs and Casino celebrates 13th anniversary

13 is normally considered to be an unlucky number, however, not for Presque Isle Downs and Casino. Today marks their 13th anniversary!

To celebrate the anniversary, the casino gave away free shirts, hot dogs, as well as free game play throughout the day.

Jennifer See, the Marketing Director for Presque Isle Downs & Casino, telling us they have updated the casino year after year from game machines to table games.

See saying there is still much more to come from Presque Isle Downs and Casino. Adding over the years they have kept one goal in mind.

“Being apart of this since the day they opened, even with the ownership change, the one thing we’ve focused on is making sure the customer has the best experience possible.” See said.

Jennifer See telling us they tend to see a strong base of returning customers