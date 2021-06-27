Presque Isle Downs and Casino evacuated Saturday night due to bomb threat

Pennsylvania State Police and the bomb squad were called to Presque Isle Downs and Casino Saturday evening around 10 p.m. for a reported bomb threat.

In a statement released by the casino spokesperson, Jennifer See, it was said that:

“For the safety of our guests and team members, we evacuated the building while Pennsylvania State Police investigated. The bomb squad was called in which utilized three K-9s and deemed the threat was unfounded.”

The casino has reopened and any guests who would have been on the property during the time of the threat can visit guest services to retrieve any money left at the tables or slot machines.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the threat.

