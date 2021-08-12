Presque Isle Downs and Casino hosting ‘T-Rex Night at the Races’

Presque Isle Downs and Casino is hosting its first “T-Rex Night at the Races” to raise money for a non-profit organization.

Thursday night, between the 4th and 5th race, T-Rex’s will head to the starting line, and a child could win a prize for picking the winner.

The event is in honor of Arienne Cox – a jockey who was severely injured during a race last September.

Money raised will go to Canter PA — a non profit dedicated to rehoming retired racehorses from Pennsylvania.

“When they get here, we will hand them Little handouts for them that have all the T-Rex names and the colors and the numbers,” said Erin Wienczkowski, marketing coordinator for Presque Isle Downs. “They will stop at a promo desk and pick up one of these. We’ll also have little cards for them with numbers, so they coordinate with the color too.”

Smiley’s Ice Cream truck and CheesErie food truck will be on site, serving sweet treats and delicious food all evening.

