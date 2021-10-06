Presque Isle Downs and Casino hosts Fall Fest Night at the Races

Monsters are taking over Presque Isle Downs and Casino on October 6th. It’s all part of their Fall Fest Night at the Races.

Families brought their kids out to enjoy several autumn and Halloween themed activities including a monster dash.

Kids could also win prizes for betting on the winning monster.

This was all part of getting families out to the races before the season comes to an end.

“The past year has been kind of crazy as everyone knows. So it’s fun to get out and do something with the community in Halloween costumes,” said Erin Weinczkowski, Marketing Coordinator at Presque Isle Downs & Casino.

People could also buy Arienne Strong wristbands with the proceeds going towards Canter PA which is a non-profit dedicated to rehoming retired ex-racehorses.

