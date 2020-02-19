Presque Isle Downs and Casino January 2020 revenue up more than 14% from last year

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has announced Presque Isle Downs and Casino January revenue is up from last year.
The casino reports that January 2020 revenue at Presque Isle Downs and Casino is up more than 14% from last year. January 2020 revenue across the Commonwealth is up more than 16% from last year.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the PA control board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, retail and internet sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals.
You can read the full report here.
|Source
|January 2020 Total Revenue
|January 2019 Total Revenue
|% Change
|Parx Casino
|$57,504,202
|$50,765,095
|13.28%
|Wind Creek Bethlehem
|$38,252,649
|$39,373,454
|-2.85%
|Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
|$34,510,647
|$31,183,303
|10.67%
|Rivers Casino Philadelphia
|$31,887,676
|$26,527,666
|20.21%
|Valley Forge Casino Resort
|$21,686,544
|$11,278,612
|92.28%
|Hollywood Casino at Penn National
|$21,439,975
|$18,241,753
|17.53%
|Harrah’s Philadelphia
|$21,315,408
|$20,719,052
|2.88%
|The Meadows Casino
|$20,966,333
|$19,154,233
|9.46%
|Mount Airy Casino Resort
|$19,869,549
|$12,534,176
|58.52%
|Mohegan Sun Pocono
|$19,545,901
|$16,373,752
|19.37%
|Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|$10,056,117
|$8,768,740
|14.68%
|Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
|$2,629,390
|$1,939,226
|35.59%
|Fantasy Contests
|$2,064,773
|$2,116,499
|-2.44%
|Video Gaming Terminals
|$1,115,218
|N/A
|N/A
|Statewide Total
|$302,844,383
|$258,975,559
|16.94%
Slot Machine Revenue
|Casino
|January 2020 Slots Revenue
|January 2019 Slots Revenue
|% Change
|Parx Casino
|$35,856,344
|$33,172,410
|8.09%
|Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
|$25,046,909
|$23,381,259
|7.12%
|Wind Creek Bethlehem
|$19,980,835
|$21,340,125
|-6.37%
|Harrah’s Philadelphia
|$16,152,459
|$15,567,480
|3.76%
|Hollywood Casino at Penn National
|$16,056,967
|$15,139,084
|6.06%
|Mohegan Sun Pocono
|$15,841,638
|$14,180,318
|11.72%
|Meadows Racetrack and Casino
|$15,621,862
|$15,377,206
|1.59%
|Rivers Casino Philadelphia
|$14,532,544
|$14,611,151
|-0.54%
|Mount Airy Casino Resort
|$11,649,678
|$9,840,351
|18.39%
|Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|$8,629,672
|$7,638,207
|12.98%
|Valley Forge Casino Resort
|$8,602,456
|$7,970,404
|7.93%
|Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
|$2,340,279
|$1,624,156
|44.09%
|Statewide Total
|$190,311,646
|$179,842,151
|5.82%
Table Games Revenue
|Casino
|January 2020 Table Games Revenue
|January 2019 Table Games Revenue
|% Change
|Wind Creek Bethlehem
|$18,271,813
|$18,033,328
|1.32%
|Parx Casino
|$16,487,345
|$16,330,502
|0.96%
|Rivers Casino Philadelphia
|$10,467,045
|$11,812,992
|-11.39%
|Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
|$6,974,963
|$6,948,728
|0.38%
|Harrah’s Philadelphia
|$4,943,352
|$5,048,002
|-2.07%
|Mount Airy Casino Resort
|$3,367,058
|$2,693,825
|24.99%
|Valley Forge Casino Resort
|$2,914,950
|$3,308,208
|-11.89%
|Hollywood Casino at Penn National
|$2,797,736
|$2,818,045
|-0.72%
|Mohegan Sun Pocono
|$2,653,234
|$2,193,434
|20.96%
|Meadows Racetrack and Casino
|$2,297,310
|$3,777,027
|-39.18%
|Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|$1,090,077
|$1,130,533
|-3.58%
|Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
|$289,111
|$315,070
|-8.24%
|Statewide Total
|$72,553,994
|$74,409,695
|-2.49%
Internet Casino-Type Gaming Revenue
|Casino Operator
|Total Internet Games Revenue
|Internet Slots Revenue
|Internet Table Games Revenue
|Internet Poker Revenue
|Rivers Casino Philadelphia
|$3,549,970
|$2,420,204
|$1,129,765
|N/A
|Mount Airy Casino Resort
|$3,480,095
|$589,879
|$732,950
|$2,157,266
|Hollywood Casino at Penn National
|$2,405,023
|$2,143,292
|$261,731
|N/A
|Valley Forge Casino Resort1
|$2,081,252
|$375,442
|$1,705,810
|N/A
|Parx Casino
|$1,644,854
|$1,154,368
|$490,486
|N/A
|Mohegan Sun Pocono
|$786,447
|$505,867
|$280,580
|N/A
|Presque Isle Downs and Casino2
|$9,898
|$3,139
|$6,759
|N/A
|Statewide Total
|$13,957,539
|$7,192,192
|$4,608,081
|$2,157,266
Sports Wagering Revenue
|Casino Operator
|Total Handle2
|Retail Revenue
|Online Revenue
|Total Revenue
|Valley Forge Casino Resort
|$156,080,599
|$391,012
|$7,696,874
|$8,087,886
|Meadows Racetrack and Casino
|$60,234,745
|$212,073
|$2,835,089
|$3,047,162
|Rivers Casino Philadelphia
|$35,766,620
|$1,148,093
|$2,190,024
|$3,338,117
|Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
|$32,520,067
|$791,877
|$1,696,898
|$2,488,775
|Parx Casino
|$27,926,078
|$875,269
|$2,041,480
|$2,916,749
|Mount Airy Casino Resort
|$16,109,696
|$81,793
|$1,290,925
|$1,372,718
|Mohegan Sun Pocono
|$6,712,251
|$137,702
|$126,879
|$264,581
|Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|$3,431,482
|$281,753
|$44,717
|$326,470
|South Philly Race & Sportsbook1
|$3,031,265
|$501,515
|N/A
|$501,515
|Harrah’s Philadelphia
|$2,997,474
|$219,597
|N/A
|$219,597
|Hollywood Casino at Penn National
|$2,597,979
|$180,249
|N/A
|$180,249
|Oaks Race & Sportsbook1
|$973,451
|$97,394
|N/A
|$97,394
|Statewide Total
|$348,381,708
|$4,918,327
|$17,922,885
|$22,841,213
Video Gaming Terminals
|VGT Terminal Operator
|January VGT Wagers
|January VGT Payouts
|January VGT Gross Revenue
|Marquee by Penn1
|$9,617,754
|$8,660,040
|$957,714
|Commonwealth Gaming2
|$1,535,036
|$1,377,531
|$157,505
|Statewide Total
|$11,152,790
|$10,037,572
|$1,115,218
Fantasy Contests
|Fantasy Contests Operator
|January 2020 Fantasy Revenue
|January 2019 Fantasy Revenue
|% Change
|DraftKings
|$1,046,125
|$1,026,565
|1.91%
|FanDuel
|$960,471
|$998,218
|-3.78%
|Yahoo Fantasy Sports
|$52,801
|$41,878
|26.08%
|Sportshub Technologies
|$6,438
|$8,795
|-26.80%
|Full Time Fantasy Sports
|$0
|$0
|N/A
|Draft
|$0
|$35,986
|N/A
|Fantasy Football Players Championship
|$0
|$0
|N/A
|Boom Fantasy
|$62
|$855
|-92.70%
|Fantasy Draft
|-$1,125
|$4,201
|N/A
|Statewide Total
|$2,064,773
|$2,116,499
|-2.44%