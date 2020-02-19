Presque Isle Downs and Casino January 2020 revenue up more than 14% from last year

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has announced Presque Isle Downs and Casino January revenue is up from last year.

The casino reports that January 2020 revenue at Presque Isle Downs and Casino is up more than 14% from last year. January 2020 revenue across the Commonwealth is up more than 16% from last year.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the PA control board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, retail and internet sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals.

You can read the full report here.

Source January 2020 Total Revenue January 2019 Total Revenue % Change
Parx Casino $57,504,202 $50,765,095 13.28%
Wind Creek Bethlehem $38,252,649 $39,373,454 -2.85%
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $34,510,647 $31,183,303 10.67%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia $31,887,676 $26,527,666 20.21%
Valley Forge Casino Resort $21,686,544 $11,278,612 92.28%
Hollywood Casino at Penn National $21,439,975 $18,241,753 17.53%
Harrah’s Philadelphia $21,315,408 $20,719,052 2.88%
The Meadows Casino $20,966,333 $19,154,233 9.46%
Mount Airy Casino Resort $19,869,549 $12,534,176 58.52%
Mohegan Sun Pocono $19,545,901 $16,373,752 19.37%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino $10,056,117 $8,768,740 14.68%
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,629,390 $1,939,226 35.59%
Fantasy Contests $2,064,773 $2,116,499 -2.44%
Video Gaming Terminals $1,115,218 N/A N/A
Statewide Total $302,844,383 $258,975,559 16.94%

Slot Machine Revenue

Casino January 2020 Slots Revenue January 2019 Slots Revenue % Change
Parx Casino $35,856,344 $33,172,410 8.09%
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $25,046,909 $23,381,259 7.12%
Wind Creek Bethlehem $19,980,835 $21,340,125 -6.37%
Harrah’s Philadelphia $16,152,459 $15,567,480 3.76%
Hollywood Casino at Penn National $16,056,967 $15,139,084 6.06%
Mohegan Sun Pocono $15,841,638 $14,180,318 11.72%
Meadows Racetrack and Casino $15,621,862 $15,377,206 1.59%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia $14,532,544 $14,611,151 -0.54%
Mount Airy Casino Resort $11,649,678 $9,840,351 18.39%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino $8,629,672 $7,638,207 12.98%
Valley Forge Casino Resort $8,602,456 $7,970,404 7.93%
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,340,279 $1,624,156 44.09%
Statewide Total $190,311,646 $179,842,151 5.82%

Table Games Revenue

Casino January 2020 Table Games Revenue January 2019 Table Games Revenue % Change
Wind Creek Bethlehem $18,271,813 $18,033,328 1.32%
Parx Casino $16,487,345 $16,330,502 0.96%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia $10,467,045 $11,812,992 -11.39%
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $6,974,963 $6,948,728 0.38%
Harrah’s Philadelphia $4,943,352 $5,048,002 -2.07%
Mount Airy Casino Resort $3,367,058 $2,693,825 24.99%
Valley Forge Casino Resort $2,914,950 $3,308,208 -11.89%
Hollywood Casino at Penn National $2,797,736 $2,818,045 -0.72%
Mohegan Sun Pocono $2,653,234 $2,193,434 20.96%
Meadows Racetrack and Casino $2,297,310 $3,777,027 -39.18%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,090,077 $1,130,533 -3.58%
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $289,111 $315,070 -8.24%
Statewide Total $72,553,994 $74,409,695 -2.49%

Internet Casino-Type Gaming Revenue

Casino Operator Total Internet Games Revenue Internet Slots Revenue Internet Table Games Revenue Internet Poker Revenue
Rivers Casino Philadelphia $3,549,970 $2,420,204 $1,129,765 N/A
Mount Airy Casino Resort $3,480,095 $589,879 $732,950 $2,157,266
Hollywood Casino at Penn National $2,405,023 $2,143,292 $261,731 N/A
Valley Forge Casino Resort1 $2,081,252 $375,442 $1,705,810 N/A
Parx Casino $1,644,854 $1,154,368 $490,486 N/A
Mohegan Sun Pocono $786,447 $505,867 $280,580 N/A
Presque Isle Downs and Casino2 $9,898 $3,139 $6,759 N/A
Statewide Total $13,957,539 $7,192,192 $4,608,081 $2,157,266

Sports Wagering Revenue

Casino Operator Total Handle2 Retail Revenue Online Revenue Total Revenue
Valley Forge Casino Resort $156,080,599 $391,012 $7,696,874 $8,087,886
Meadows Racetrack and Casino $60,234,745 $212,073 $2,835,089 $3,047,162
Rivers Casino Philadelphia $35,766,620 $1,148,093 $2,190,024 $3,338,117
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $32,520,067 $791,877 $1,696,898 $2,488,775
Parx Casino $27,926,078 $875,269 $2,041,480 $2,916,749
Mount Airy Casino Resort $16,109,696 $81,793 $1,290,925 $1,372,718
Mohegan Sun Pocono $6,712,251 $137,702 $126,879 $264,581
Presque Isle Downs and Casino $3,431,482 $281,753 $44,717 $326,470
South Philly Race & Sportsbook1 $3,031,265 $501,515 N/A $501,515
Harrah’s Philadelphia $2,997,474 $219,597 N/A $219,597
Hollywood Casino at Penn National $2,597,979 $180,249 N/A $180,249
Oaks Race & Sportsbook1 $973,451 $97,394 N/A $97,394
Statewide Total $348,381,708 $4,918,327 $17,922,885 $22,841,213

Video Gaming Terminals 

VGT Terminal Operator January VGT Wagers January VGT Payouts January VGT Gross Revenue
Marquee by Penn1 $9,617,754 $8,660,040 $957,714
Commonwealth Gaming2 $1,535,036 $1,377,531 $157,505
 Statewide Total $11,152,790 $10,037,572 $1,115,218

Fantasy Contests 

Fantasy Contests Operator January 2020 Fantasy Revenue January 2019 Fantasy Revenue % Change
DraftKings $1,046,125 $1,026,565 1.91%
FanDuel $960,471 $998,218 -3.78%
Yahoo Fantasy Sports $52,801 $41,878 26.08%
Sportshub Technologies $6,438 $8,795 -26.80%
Full Time Fantasy Sports $0 $0 N/A
Draft $0 $35,986 N/A
Fantasy Football Players Championship $0 $0 N/A
Boom Fantasy $62 $855 -92.70%
Fantasy Draft -$1,125 $4,201 N/A
Statewide Total $2,064,773 $2,116,499 -2.44%

