Presque Isle Downs and Casino Nov. 2019 revenue up nearly 7% from Nov. 2018

Figures released today by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shows total gaming and fantasy contests revenue generated in the Commonwealth during November was 13% above revenue generated in November 2018.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, retail and internet sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals. The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.

The following chart compiles all revenue generated in November 2019 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors, and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last November:

Source November 2019 Total Revenue November 2018 Total Revenue % Change Parx Casino $54,277,050 $48,212,794 12.58% Wind Creek Bethlehem $40,123,236 $40,318,057 -0.48% Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $33,446,354 $29,216,663 14.48% Rivers Casino Philadelphia $29,544,134 $23,950,653 23.35% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $21,081,944 $19,317,801 9.13% Harrah’s Philadelphia $21,018,869 $20,709,679 1.49% The Meadows Casino $20,764,007 $19,783,424 4.96% Mohegan Sun Pocono $19,002,697 $17,037,037 11.54% Mount Airy Casino Resort $18,879,249 $14,341,985 31.64% Valley Forge Casino Resort $17,369,708 $10,134,952 71.38% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $10,209,582 $9,543,996 6.97% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,733,068 $2,298,198 18.92% Fantasy Contests $2,981,157 $3,241,161 -8.02% Video Gaming Terminals $659,288 N/A N/A Statewide Total $292,090,342 $258,106,400 13.17%

Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $119,246,642* during November of 2019 compared to $107,484,470 in November 2018.

Slot Machine Revenue

November’s gross revenue from slot machines at the 12 casinos was $189,333,840, a 3.4% increase in revenue when compared to the $183,069,177 generated in November 2018.

The average number of slot machines operating on a daily basis was 24,125 during November 2019 compared to 25,316 at the casinos in November 2018.

Gross slot machine revenue for each of the casinos, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:

Casino November 2019 Slots Revenue November 2018 Slots Revenue % Change Parx Casino $34,713,449 $33,080,445 4.94% Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $24,729,311 $22,650,423 9.18% Wind Creek Bethlehem $20,487,295 $22,554,864 -9.17% The Meadows Casino $16,022,272 $16,183,640 -1.00% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $15,945,467 $15,829,600 0.73% Mohegan Sun Pocono $15,719,947 $14,569,225 7.90% Harrah’s Philadelphia $15,418,042 $15,182,799 1.55% Rivers Casino Philadelphia $14,349,337 $14,010,067 2.42% Mount Airy Casino Resort $11,884,486 $11,227,162 5.85% Valley Forge Casino Resort $9,013,249 $7,422,534 21.43% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $8,633,345 $8,288,375 4.16% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,417,640 $2,070,042 16.79% Statewide Total $189,333,840 $183,069,177 3.42%

Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in November of this year was $97,676,629*.

Table Games Revenue

Table games revenue for November 2019 was $74,739,560, an increase of 4.8% over November of last year when revenue was $71,287,066.

Gross table games revenue for each of the casinos, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:

Casino November 2019 Table Games Revenue November 2018 Table Games Revenue % Change Wind Creek Bethlehem $19,635,941 $17,763,193 10.54% Parx Casino $15,575,323 $15,132,349 2.93% Rivers Casino Philadelphia $10,426,408 $9,940,586 4.89% Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $7,103,126 $6,566,239 8.18% Harrah’s Philadelphia $5,366,471 $5,526,880 -2.90% The Meadows Casino $3,340,164 $3,599,784 -7.21% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $3,220,300 $2,979,205 8.09% Mohegan Sun Pocono $3,024,856 $2,467,812 22.57% Mount Airy Casino Resort $2,931,911 $3,114,823 -5.87% Valley Forge Casino Resort $2,525,853 $2,712,417 -6.88% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,273,779 $1,255,621 1.45% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $315,428 $228,156 38.25% Statewide Total $74,739,560 $71,287,066 4.84%

Total tax revenue from table games play during November was $11,999,993* with an average of 1,270 tables in daily operation statewide.

Internet Casino-Type Gaming Revenue

Casino games offered online generated gross revenue of $9,655,811 during November. That figure is 95% higher than the previous month of October 2019 when revenue was $4,942,934.

A breakdown of revenue of casino games offered online is as follows:

Casino Operator Total Internet Games Revenue Internet Slots Revenue Internet Table Games Revenue Internet Poker Revenue Rivers Casino Philadelphia $3,171,762 $2,086,283 $1,085,479 n/a Mount Airy Casino Resort $2,989,131 $365,657 $657,980 $1,965,494 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $1,867,657 $1,656,204 $211,453 n/a Parx Casino $1,495,846 $890,471 $605,375 n/a Mohegan Sun Pocono $131,416 $95,173 $36,242 n/a Statewide Total $9,655,811 $5,093,788 $2,596,529 $1,965,494

Tax revenue generated from internet gaming play during November was $3,480,569*.

Sports Wagering Revenue

November’s total sports wagering handle from both retail and online outlets was $316,468,264, 31% above the previous month’s wager total of $241,186,066. At the same time, the taxable revenue figure for November of this year was slightly lower than October 2019, $14,720,686 compared to $14,948,249.

November sports wagering total handle and a breakout of revenue by casino is as follows:

Casino Operator Total Handle2 Retail Revenue Online Revenue Total Revenue Valley Forge Casino Resort $152,988,559 $192,492 $5,638,115 $5,830,606 Rivers Casino Philadelphia $41,286,786 $234,951 $1,361,676 $1,596,627 Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $39,471,761 $486,449 $1,127,468 $1,613,917 Parx Casino $30,473,226 $739,281 $1,264,077 $2,003,358 Meadows Racetrack and Casino $18,065,136 $349,909 $1,051,662 $1,401,570 Mount Airy Casino Resort $14,363,804 $43,680 $1,030,042 $1,073,722 Mohegan Sun Pocono $4,355,213 $173,120 -$46,642 $126,478 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $3,769,098 $48,520 n/a $48,520 Presque Isle Downs Casino $3,678,898 $302,458 n/a $302,458 South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook1 $3,620,304 $339,310 n/a $339,310 Harrah’s Philadelphia $3,042,467 $234,355 n/a $234,355 Oaks Race and Sportsbook1 $1,353,013 $149,765 n/a $149,765 Statewide Total $316,468,264 $3,294,289 $11,426,397 $14,720,686

Tax revenue generated from sports wagering during November was $5,299,447*.

Video Gaming Terminals

Total adjusted revenue for November 2019 for video gaming terminals (VGTs) was $659,288 compared to $466,389 in October, an increase of 41%. Each of the establishments operated the maximum of 5 machines. By the close of November, two operators had placed VGT’s in a total of 15 truck stop establishments.

Truck Stop VGT adjusted revenue for each of the terminal operators during November is as follows:

GT Terminal Operator November Wagers November Payouts November Gross Revenue Marquee by Penn1 $5,430,739 $4,889,580 $541,158 Commonwealth Gaming2 $1,641,979 $1,523,849 $118,130 Statewide Total $7,072,718 $6,413,430 $659,288

Tax revenue collected from the play of VGTs through November was $342,830.*

Fantasy Contests

Fantasy Contests revenue was $2,981,157 in November 2019, a decrease of 8.02% over November of last year when revenue was $3,241,161.

Fantasy Contests adjusted revenue for each of the operators which had revenue for November 2019 and November 2018 are displayed in the following table: