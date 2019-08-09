Presque Isle Downs and Casino now offering sports betting

Presque Isle Downs and Casino has officially entered the Sports Betting Realm with the unveiling of their latest betting machines.

The debut of BetAmerica’s betting machines at Presque Isle Downs and Casino makes it easier to bet legally on sports. A number of athletes were invited, including former Pittsburgh Steeler Louis Lipps.

“You didn’t know about the bookies, because they had to be behind the scences. Now it’s open to the public, and you can do it legally. You’re gonna definately see the influx,” said Louis Lipps, Former Pittsburgh Steeler.

Kevin O’Sullivan is the Vice President at Presque Isle Downs and Casino. He said the betting machines have been a long time coming.

“It’s here, and we’re excited. It’s not only going to help us, it’s gonna help the community,” said Kevin O’Sullivan, Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

After trying his hand at the machine in Erie, John Steiner said it won’t be his last visit. “It offers a lot, from the casual better to the professional better. I look forward to coming back up here, and placing some bets and having some fun,” said John Steiner, Erie local.

You can bet on just about any sport. They have cricket, to boxing, to rugby, something for everyone.

Retired Former Cleveland Browns player Hanford Dixon said the machines are a great addition.

“Knowing that, I’m not gonna do it, but knowing that people can come, and they can bet on the games, and everything that’s happening with sports is a really good thing, and they can do it legally,” said Handford Dixon, Former player, Cleveland Browns.

Currently there are 50 new betting machines in the casino, with half of those machines in the sports book section.