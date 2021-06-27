Presque Isle Downs and Casino reopens after bomb squad sweeps the building reporting no bomb found

After Pennsylvania State Police and the officials at Presque Isle Downs and Casino went through the building, it has been reported that no bomb was found.

We went to the casino for more updates on this bomb threat that took place on Saturday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, no bomb was found and no suspects have been identified yet, but police are still wanting to know who made the call.

People who spent the day at Presque Isle Downs and Casino experienced a night to remember after someone called about a bomb on the property.

“Right before 10 o’clock last night there was a call made to the casino that there was a bomb in the casino. The dispatch and security immediately contacted Pennsylvania State Police, they called me and the decision was made to immediately evacuate the building,” said Kevin O’Sullivan, Vice President of Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

Right away state police took the proper steps to keep everyone safe.

“My corporal working in collaboration working with the head of PID security made a determination. They wanted to evacuate the building. In my opinion the safety of the patrons and person within the casino is paramount,” said Chris Allen Stafford Jr, Office Commander at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

After everyone was out of the building, it was time for the bomb squad to check for the bomb.

“We had to wait for the bomb squad who actually arrived with three K-9 units and they swept the entire building and told us it was clear,” said O’Sullivan.

“We actually reached out to Chautauqua County which brought out a couple of dogs and Lawrence County Pennsylvania. They came down and actually ran the search,” said Stafford.

After the call, the casino will be going through more security proceedures.

“It’s not something that happens everyday. So we are actually going to go through all of our emergency procedures through this week and make sure that we did things efficiently, quick enough, and safe enough,” said O’Sullivan.

“As of right now all the results have been negative which is why the place is open and running as it is now. It becomes investigative purposes of risking catastrophe or terroristic threats,” said Stafford.

The casino has reopened and any guests who would have been on the property during that time can visit guest services to retrieve any money that was left at the tables or slot machines.

