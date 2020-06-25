Presque Isle Downs and Casino Set to Reopen Friday as Erie County Moves into Green Phase

After more than three months of being closed during the pandemic, one of Erie’s largest attractions is set to reopen its doors.

Gambling is set to resume at Presque Isle Downs and Casino on Friday with Erie County entering the green phase.

The casino will reopen its doors to the public however there will be some modifications in place to keep you safe.

Only the main, south and north entrances will be open for guests to use.

All guests and staff will be required to wear masks and can expect to have their temperature checked at the door.

In an effort to maintain social distancing the casino will open only half its slot machines and half its table games.

Employees returning to work have also been required to complete an extensive training program on health guidelines.

For the past three days, the Casino has consistently cleaned and sanitized all areas in order to keep you safe.

Also, after each gaming transaction employees will wipe down the area.

“One team we brought back at full speed is the EVS, the environmental services people, because they do all the cleaning,” said Vice President of Presque Isle Downs and Casino Kevin O’Sullivan.

“We’ve had them back for three solid days back inside the building, sanitizing the kitchens, bathrooms and gaming floors.”

The casino is set to open tomorrow, Friday June 26th at noon.

Horse racing will resume beginning on July 27th without any spectators.