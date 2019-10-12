Presque Isle Downs and Casino showcases horses Saturday

More than 40 horses were showcased this afternoon at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

Canter Pennsylvania is giving people the opportunity to view, meet and purchase race horses that are ready for a second home. The trainers and owners are hoping to find their horses a suitable home for the future ahead.

The track veterinarian was also on site for questions from prospective buyers. Many of the horses are also suited for dressage, jumper and eventing pleasure.

“The event is run all by horsemen and volunteers and we come out here and they care very much about their horses when they are on the track and so they want to make sure they’re taken care of when their done racing.” said Susan Smith, Executive Director of Canter Pennsylvania.

Canter Pennsylvania also helps network horses online that were not sold at the showcase.