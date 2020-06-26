Presque Isle Downs and Casino to re-open with modifications in place

After more than three months of being closed, Presque Isle Downs and Casino is set to re-open today. While things may look a bit different, management at the casino is taking every step to ensure the safety of anyone walking through the doors.

It’s been months since anyone has placed a bet, or pulled the lever on a slot machine at Presque Isle Downs and Casino. For the last several days, staff members have been working hard to prepare for their grand opening.

Kevin O’Sullivan, the vice president of the casino, tells JET 24 Action News that they have installed around $60,000 worth of signage to help guide patrons in proper social distancing and sanitization while gambling.

There will also be designated areas for eating and smoking inside the building. Residents in our area are looking to return to some of their favorite pass times.

“There’s still some finishing touches that the team is working on now. They’ve been busy trying to sterilize and put signage in place.” said Jennifer See, Marketing Director.

“With the chips, that’s a very difficult one, because everyone can touch them but we have found a sanitizer disinfectant that will actually stay on a surface for up to two days, so we put a procedure in place where we’ve washed all the chips every single day.” O’Sullivan said.

Visitors must wear masks inside the building unless they are in the designated areas set aside for eating and smoking. You will also have your temperature checked before you enter the casino.

As far as horse racing is concerned, it will resume on July 27th, but there will be no spectators.