Presque Isle Downs and Casino to resume gaming operations Friday; several health procedures put in place for reopening

Presque Isle Downs and Casino will be reopening to the public after nearly three and a half months of closure. They will be reopening on Friday, June 26th at noon.

Presque Isle Downs and Casino has implemented several initiatives to ensure the health and well-being of every casino patron. These procedures include:

All Guests and Team Members are required to wear a mask or facial covering at all times. Guests may only temporarily remove their mask when eating, drinking, or smoking (in designated smoking areas) and strongly encourage washing their hands immediately following.

The temperature of all guests and team members will be taken before entering the building. Any team member with a temperature of 100.0 F or higher will not be allowed into our building. Anyone exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 (such as coughing, chills, and shortness of breath) after entering may be asked to leave.

Increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-touch surfaces including slot machines, table rails, kiosks, ATMs, etc.

Mounted hand sanitizer stations, hand wipes, pedestal sanitizers, and slot and kiosk wipes will be throughout the casino floor for easy access.

Shields have been placed throughout the casino floor and at high volume guest areas such as Guest Services and the Host Desk to provide additional safety measures.

There will be disposable gloves available for guests and team members

You can see a complete list of what can be expected during this re-opening by clicking here.