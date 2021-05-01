Presque Isle Downs and Casino welcomes race fans for the Kentucky Derby Day festivities

Presque Isle Downs and Casino is welcoming back race fans for the Kentucky Derby Day festivities.

The casino welcomed horse racing fans for the event today.

The track, which is owned by Churchill Downs Incorporated, was unable to host its normal party back in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Now many people are enjoying the festivities in a socially distanced way.

There were cash prizes for those people who participated in the Kentucky Derby. There were food trucks on site, as well as contests for best dressed, best couples, and best hat.

“The fact that the Churchill Downs was able to have people come to the event this year is also a big thing,” said Jennifer See, Director of Marketing at Presque Isle Downs.

Presque Isle Downs and Casino hopes to open it’s race meet on July 5th.