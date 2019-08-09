Presque Isle Downs & Casino celebrates the addition of it’s new sports book

The debut of Bet America’s betting machines at Presque Isle Downs & Casino are making it easier to bet legally on sports. A number of athletes were invited including former Pittsburgh Steeler Louis Lipps. “Now it’s open to the public and you can do it legally,” said Lipps.

Kevin O’Sullivan is the Vice President at Presque Isle Downs & Casino. He said the betting machines have been a long time coming. “It’s here and we’re excited,” said O’Sullivan.

Retired former Cleveland Browns player Hanford Dixon said the machines are a great addition. “Everything that’s happening with sports now is a good thing,” said Hanford.

Currently there are 50 new betting machines in the Casino.