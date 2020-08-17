Presque Isle Downs & Casino July 2020 total revenue down over 15% from July 2019

Presque Isle Downs & Casino total revenue from July 2020 is down 15.62% from July 2019.
Today, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board released July 2020 total revenue as compared to July 2019 total revenue.
The following compiles all revenue generated in July 2020 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors, and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last July:
|Source
|July 2020 Total Revenue
|July 2019 Total Revenue
|% Change
|Parx Casino
|$59,850,558
|$52,297,084
|14.44%
|Wind Creek Bethlehem
|$28,040,019
|$45,341,517
|-38.16%
|Hollywood Casino at Penn National
|$27,890,918
|$20,877,586
|33.59%
|Mount Airy Casino Resort
|$27,790,085
|$16,459,355
|68.84%
|Harrah’s Philadelphia
|$25,862,914
|$20,015,240
|29.22%
|Rivers Casino Philadelphia
|$25,036,892
|$27,213,170
|-8.00%
|Mohegan Sun Pocono
|$19,500,985
|$19,004,424
|2.61%
|Valley Forge Casino Resort
|$18,998,731
|$12,044,192
|57.74%
|The Meadows Casino
|$18,114,929
|$19,852,644
|-8.75%
|Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
|$16,868,287
|$32,686,400
|-48.39%
|Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|$9,493,880
|$11,251,092
|-15.62%
|Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
|$2,608,648
|$3,194,659
|-18.34%
|Video Gaming Terminals
|$2,069,180
|—
|N/A
|Fantasy Contests
|$925,738
|$1,244,864
|-25.64%
|Statewide Total
|$283,051,763
|$281,482,227
|0.56%
July Revenue by Game Type
|Type of Gaming Revenue
|July 2020
|July 2019
|Retail Slots Revenue
|$165,044,767
|$199,607,005
|Retail Tables Revenue
|$52,512,448
|$76,965,914
|I-Gaming Slot Revenue
|$39,445,751
|$517,712
|I-Gaming Tables Revenue
|$11,919,900
|$294,594
|Sports Wagering Revenue
|$8,147,480
|$2,852,137
|I-Gaming Poker Revenue
|$2,986,498
|—
|Video Gaming Terminals Revenue
|$2,069,180
|—
|Fantasy Contests Revenue
|$925,738
|$1,244,864
|Total Gaming Revenue
|$283,051,763
|$281,482,227
Slot Machine Revenue
|Casino
|July 2020 Slots Revenue
|July 2019 Slots Revenue
|% Change
|Parx Casino
|$36,179,662
|$34,732,785
|4.17%
|Wind Creek Bethlehem
|$19,187,607
|$24,443,024
|-21.50%
|Harrah’s Philadelphia
|$18,186,401
|$15,211,016
|19.56%
|Mount Airy Casino Resort
|$15,138,176
|$13,052,139
|15.98%
|Mohegan Sun Pocono
|$14,483,675
|$16,381,594
|-11.59%
|Hollywood Casino at Penn National
|$14,195,047
|$17,065,031
|-16.82%
|The Meadows Casino
|$13,336,472
|$17,389,772
|-23.31%
|Rivers Casino Pittsburgh (Closed on 7/3/20 re-opening on 7/10/20)
|$11,979,900
|$25,367,854
|-52.78%
|Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|$7,762,761
|$10,166,463
|-23.64%
|Valley Forge Casino Resort
|$6,905,973
|$8,450,547
|-18.28%
|Rivers Casino Philadelphia (reopened 7/17/20)
|$5,385,385
|$14,541,103
|-62.96%
|Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
|$2,303,710
|$2,805,676
|-17.89%
|Statewide Total
|$165,044,767
|$199,607,005
|-17.32%
Table Games Revenue
|Casino
|July 2020 Table Games Revenue
|July 2019 Table Games Revenue
|% Change
|Parx Casino
|$15,180,262
|$16,386,965
|-7.36%
|Wind Creek Bethlehem
|$8,817,998
|$20,898,493
|-57.81%
|Harrah’s Philadelphia
|$6,739,195
|$4,617,651
|45.94%
|Rivers Casino Pittsburgh (Closed on 7/3/20 re-opening on 7/10/20)
|$3,889,730
|$7,184,911
|-45.86%
|Mount Airy Casino Resort
|$3,414,901
|$3,407,216
|0.23%
|Rivers Casino Philadelphia (reopened 7/17/20)
|$2,991,802
|$11,178,084
|-73.24%
|The Meadows Casino
|$2,871,067
|$2,462,871
|16.57%
|Hollywood Casino at Penn National
|$2,845,069
|$3,486,981
|-18.41%
|Valley Forge Casino Resort
|$2,309,792
|$3,291,769
|-29.83%
|Mohegan Sun Pocono
|$1,898,026
|$2,622,829
|-27.63%
|Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|$1,249,670
|$1,039,161
|20.26%
|Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
|$304,938
|$388,983
|-21.61%
|Statewide Total
|$52,512,448
|$76,965,914
|-31.77%
Internet Casino-Type Gaming Revenue
|Casino Operator
|Total Internet Games Revenue
|Internet Slots Revenue
|Internet Table Games Revenue
|Internet Poker Revenue
|Rivers Casino Philadelphia
|$15,459,938
|$13,923,955
|$1,535,983
|Valley Forge Casino Resort
|$8,405,186
|$4,402,474
|$4,002,712
|Mount Airy Casino Resort
|$8,255,585
|$3,175,326
|$2,093,762
|$2,986,498
|Parx Casino
|$7,428,752
|$6,303,743
|$1,125,009
|Penn National – HollywoodCasino.com
|$5,413,096
|$5,068,420
|$344,676
|Penn National – DraftKings.com
|$5,339,408
|$3,252,928
|$2,086,480
|Mohegan Sun Pocono
|$2,856,028
|$2,165,866
|$690,163
|Harrah’s Philadelphia
|$831,865
|$805,815
|$26,050
|Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|$327,875
|$321,815
|$6,061
|Wind Creek Bethlehem (launched July 24)
|$34,414
|$25,409
|$9,005
|Statewide Total
|$54,352,149
|$39,445,751
|$11,919,900
|$2,986,498
Sports Wagering Revenue
|Casino Operator
|Total Handle2
|Retail Revenue
|Online Revenue
|Total Revenue
|The Meadows Casino
|$39,595,988
|$67,454
|$1,839,936
|$1,907,390
|Valley Forge Casino Resort
|$69,719,809
|-$55,551
|$1,433,330
|$1,377,780
|Rivers Philadelphia
|$14,328,507
|$303,571
|$896,195
|$1,199,767
|Parx Casino
|$11,260,792
|$239,180
|$822,701
|$1,061,881
|Rivers Pittsburgh
|$12,014,686
|$287,213
|$711,445
|$998,658
|Mount Airy Casino Resort
|$12,072,510
|$16,370
|$965,052
|$981,422
|Mohegan Sun Pocono
|$2,918,684
|$88,118
|$152,716
|$240,834
|Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|$1,064,966
|$121,657
|$31,917
|$153,574
|Harrah’s Philadelphia
|$899,544
|$80,616
|$24,839
|$105,454
|Hollywood Casino at Penn National
|$822,461
|$98,298
|$0
|$98,298
|Mohegan Sun Lehigh Valley2
|$84,282
|$22,421
|$0
|$22,421
|South Philly Race & Sportsbook1
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Statewide Total
|$164,782,229
|$1,269,348
|$6,878,131
|$8,147,480
Video Gaming Terminals
|VGTs Terminal Operator
|June VGTs Wagers
|June VGTs Payouts
|June VGTs Gross Revenue
|Marquee by Penn1
|$17,978,313
|$16,295,837
|$1,682,476
|Commonwealth Gaming2
|$4,762,954
|$4,378,671
|$384,283
|Second State Gaming3
|$36,191
|$33,769
|$2,421
|Statewide Total
|$22,777,458
|$20,708,277
|$2,069,180
Fantasy Contests
|Fantasy Contests Operator
|July 2020 Fantasy Revenue
|July 2019 Fantasy Revenue
|% Change
|DraftKings
|$673,337
|$681,932
|-1.26%
|FanDuel
|$250,069
|$543,810
|-54.02%
|Sportshub Technologies
|$266
|$697
|-61.89%
|Yahoo Fantasy Sports
|$2,263
|$6,165
|-63.29%
|Fantasy Draft
|-$197
|$467
|-142.13%
|Draft1
|N/A
|$11,372
|N/A
|Boom Fantasy
|$0
|$422
|-100.00%
|Fantasy Football Players Championship
|$0
|$0
|0%
|Full Time Fantasy Sports
|$0
|$0
|0%
|Statewide Total
|$925,738
|$1,244,864
|-25.64%