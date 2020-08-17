Presque Isle Downs & Casino July 2020 total revenue down over 15% from July 2019

Presque Isle Downs & Casino total revenue from July 2020 is down 15.62% from July 2019.

Today, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board released July 2020 total revenue as compared to July 2019 total revenue.

The following compiles all revenue generated in July 2020 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors, and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last July:

SourceJuly 2020 Total RevenueJuly 2019 Total Revenue% Change
Parx Casino$59,850,558$52,297,08414.44%
Wind Creek Bethlehem$28,040,019$45,341,517-38.16%
Hollywood Casino at Penn National$27,890,918$20,877,58633.59%
Mount Airy Casino Resort$27,790,085$16,459,35568.84%
Harrah’s Philadelphia$25,862,914$20,015,24029.22%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia$25,036,892$27,213,170-8.00%
Mohegan Sun Pocono$19,500,985$19,004,4242.61%
Valley Forge Casino Resort$18,998,731$12,044,19257.74%
The Meadows Casino$18,114,929$19,852,644-8.75%
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh$16,868,287$32,686,400-48.39%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino$9,493,880$11,251,092-15.62%
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin$2,608,648$3,194,659-18.34%
Video Gaming Terminals$2,069,180N/A
Fantasy Contests$925,738$1,244,864-25.64%
Statewide Total$283,051,763$281,482,2270.56%

July Revenue by Game Type

Type of Gaming RevenueJuly 2020July 2019
Retail Slots Revenue$165,044,767$199,607,005
Retail Tables Revenue$52,512,448$76,965,914
I-Gaming Slot Revenue$39,445,751$517,712
I-Gaming Tables Revenue$11,919,900$294,594
Sports Wagering Revenue$8,147,480$2,852,137
I-Gaming Poker Revenue$2,986,498
Video Gaming Terminals Revenue$2,069,180
Fantasy Contests Revenue$925,738$1,244,864
Total Gaming Revenue$283,051,763$281,482,227

Slot Machine Revenue

CasinoJuly 2020 Slots RevenueJuly 2019 Slots Revenue% Change
Parx Casino$36,179,662$34,732,7854.17%
Wind Creek Bethlehem$19,187,607$24,443,024-21.50%
Harrah’s Philadelphia$18,186,401$15,211,01619.56%
Mount Airy Casino Resort$15,138,176$13,052,13915.98%
Mohegan Sun Pocono$14,483,675$16,381,594-11.59%
Hollywood Casino at Penn National$14,195,047$17,065,031-16.82%
The Meadows Casino$13,336,472$17,389,772-23.31%
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh (Closed on 7/3/20 re-opening on 7/10/20)$11,979,900$25,367,854-52.78%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino$7,762,761$10,166,463-23.64%
Valley Forge Casino Resort$6,905,973$8,450,547-18.28%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia (reopened 7/17/20)$5,385,385$14,541,103-62.96%
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin$2,303,710$2,805,676-17.89%
Statewide Total$165,044,767$199,607,005-17.32%

Table Games Revenue

CasinoJuly 2020 Table Games RevenueJuly 2019 Table Games Revenue% Change
Parx Casino$15,180,262$16,386,965-7.36%
Wind Creek Bethlehem$8,817,998$20,898,493-57.81%
Harrah’s Philadelphia$6,739,195$4,617,65145.94%
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh (Closed on 7/3/20 re-opening on 7/10/20)$3,889,730$7,184,911-45.86%
Mount Airy Casino Resort$3,414,901$3,407,2160.23%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia (reopened 7/17/20)$2,991,802$11,178,084-73.24%
The Meadows Casino$2,871,067$2,462,87116.57%
Hollywood Casino at Penn National$2,845,069$3,486,981-18.41%
Valley Forge Casino Resort$2,309,792$3,291,769-29.83%
Mohegan Sun Pocono$1,898,026$2,622,829-27.63%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino$1,249,670$1,039,16120.26%
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin$304,938$388,983-21.61%
Statewide Total$52,512,448$76,965,914-31.77%

Internet Casino-Type Gaming Revenue

Casino OperatorTotal Internet Games RevenueInternet Slots RevenueInternet Table Games RevenueInternet Poker Revenue
Rivers Casino Philadelphia$15,459,938$13,923,955$1,535,983 
Valley Forge Casino Resort$8,405,186$4,402,474$4,002,712 
Mount Airy Casino Resort$8,255,585$3,175,326$2,093,762$2,986,498
Parx Casino$7,428,752$6,303,743$1,125,009 
Penn National – HollywoodCasino.com$5,413,096$5,068,420$344,676 
Penn National – DraftKings.com$5,339,408$3,252,928$2,086,480 
Mohegan Sun Pocono$2,856,028$2,165,866$690,163 
Harrah’s Philadelphia$831,865$805,815$26,050 
Presque Isle Downs and Casino$327,875$321,815$6,061 
Wind Creek Bethlehem (launched July 24)$34,414$25,409$9,005 
Statewide Total$54,352,149$39,445,751$11,919,900$2,986,498

Sports Wagering Revenue

Casino OperatorTotal Handle2Retail RevenueOnline RevenueTotal Revenue
The Meadows Casino$39,595,988$67,454$1,839,936$1,907,390
Valley Forge Casino Resort$69,719,809-$55,551$1,433,330$1,377,780
Rivers Philadelphia$14,328,507$303,571$896,195$1,199,767
Parx Casino$11,260,792$239,180$822,701$1,061,881
Rivers Pittsburgh$12,014,686$287,213$711,445$998,658
Mount Airy Casino Resort$12,072,510$16,370$965,052$981,422
Mohegan Sun Pocono$2,918,684$88,118$152,716$240,834
Presque Isle Downs and Casino$1,064,966$121,657$31,917$153,574
Harrah’s Philadelphia$899,544$80,616$24,839$105,454
Hollywood Casino at Penn National$822,461$98,298$0$98,298
Mohegan Sun Lehigh Valley2$84,282$22,421$0$22,421
South Philly Race & Sportsbook1$0$0$0$0
Statewide Total$164,782,229$1,269,348$6,878,131$8,147,480

Video Gaming Terminals

VGTs Terminal OperatorJune VGTs WagersJune VGTs PayoutsJune VGTs Gross Revenue
Marquee by Penn1$17,978,313$16,295,837$1,682,476
Commonwealth Gaming2$4,762,954$4,378,671$384,283
Second State Gaming3$36,191$33,769$2,421
 Statewide Total$22,777,458$20,708,277$2,069,180

Fantasy Contests

Fantasy Contests OperatorJuly 2020 Fantasy RevenueJuly 2019 Fantasy Revenue% Change
DraftKings$673,337$681,932-1.26%
FanDuel$250,069$543,810-54.02%
Sportshub Technologies$266$697-61.89%
Yahoo Fantasy Sports$2,263$6,165-63.29%
Fantasy Draft-$197$467-142.13%
Draft1N/A$11,372N/A
Boom Fantasy$0$422-100.00%
Fantasy Football Players Championship$0$00%
Full Time Fantasy Sports$0$00%
Statewide Total$925,738$1,244,864-25.64%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

