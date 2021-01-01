Presque Isle Downs & Casino to reopen Jan. 5

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Presque Isle Downs & Casino will reopen Jan. 5.

Presque Isle Downs announced on Facebook and Twitter Wednesday the casino will reopen at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021.

This, following a three week shutdown due to Gov. Wolf’s temporary mitigation order put in place early December 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar