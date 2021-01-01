Presque Isle Downs & Casino to reopen Jan. 5

GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A family of five people in Girardville had to be rescued from the roof of their burning home on New Year's morning.

According to Girardville Fire Chief Frank Zangari, the home caught fire around 8:00 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, neighbors used a ladder to helped rescue 5 family members who were on the second floor from the roof of the home.