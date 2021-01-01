Presque Isle Downs & Casino to reopen Jan. 5

Presque Isle Downs & Casino will reopen Jan. 5.
Presque Isle Downs announced on Facebook and Twitter Wednesday the casino will reopen at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021.
Exciting News!— Presque Isle Downs (@PID_Casino) December 30, 2020
Presque Isle Downs & Casino will be reopening at 4PM on Tuesday, January 5, 2021!
Visit our website at https://t.co/ilfw5gef8i for all the latest updates and information, and we hope to see you next year!
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER
This, following a three week shutdown due to Gov. Wolf’s temporary mitigation order put in place early December 2020.
