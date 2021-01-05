Presque Isle Downs & Casino to reopen Tuesday

Local News
Presque Isle Downs & Casino staff members are betting that customers will be returning to the casino today, despite some lingering restrictions from COVID-19.

The casino floor is expected to reopen this afternoon at 4 p.m.

But, smoking will be restricted to a designated smoking area off the main floor and alcohol will not be permitted at the gaming machines.

