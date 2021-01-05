Presque Isle Downs & Casino to reopen Tuesday

Presque Isle Downs & Casino staff members are betting that customers will be returning to the casino today, despite some lingering restrictions from COVID-19.
The casino floor is expected to reopen this afternoon at 4 p.m.
But, smoking will be restricted to a designated smoking area off the main floor and alcohol will not be permitted at the gaming machines.
Exciting News!— Presque Isle Downs (@PID_Casino) December 30, 2020
Presque Isle Downs & Casino will be reopening at 4PM on Tuesday, January 5, 2021!
Visit our website at https://t.co/ilfw5gef8i for all the latest updates and information, and we hope to see you next year!
