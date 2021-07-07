Presque Isle enjoyed thousands of visitors over holiday

The return to a more “normal” holiday weekend could have played a role in the increased attendance at Presque Isle this year.

Park staff estimates more than 4,000 additional visitors attended Presque Isle this year when compared to the same days last year. Weather usually plays a role in attendance as well.

In total, the staff believes more than 111,000 people visited Presque Isle over the course of July 3rd through July 5th.

That compares to last year’s 107,500.

The most attended day at the beach this year was Monday, when estimates came close to 40,000 park visitors.

