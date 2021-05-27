Presque Isle Express returns for the summer season

Presque Isle will be more accessible this summer as the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority is bringing back the free Presque Isle Express route.

Free bus shuttle service to Presque Isle State Park has returned. The route was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The route was created in 2017 to help Erie residents take better advantage of the region’s natural resources.

The EMTA will relaunch the Presque Isle Express on June 14th and service will conclude at the end of August.

“Unfortunately, last year due to COVID, we couldn’t run this service down to the beach, but we’re super happy to bring it back to the public so everyone can get to the beach. It is a free service, even if you don’t near the West Erie Plaza, you can connect to the West Erie Plaza.” said Erica Nowak, Marketing Manager at EMTA.

Although the Presque Isle Express bus will return, the water taxi at Presque Isle will not for the second year in a row.