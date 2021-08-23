Presque Isle extending 2021 swim season after Labor Day

Presque Isle State Park has extended the 2021 swim season.

Every year, the beaches are open daily from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. This year, Presque Isle State Park has announced swimming will be extended after Labor Day at Beach 8.

Beginning on Saturday, September 11, Beach 8 will be guarded and open for swimming on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Concessions will be open during swim hours. ADA access will also be available at Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach) during the extended swim season.

