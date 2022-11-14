State and federal agencies are getting a closer look at what nature is doing to Presque Isle State Park.

The annual Fall Beach Walk is taking place Monday, Nov. 14.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) are taking part. They are especially focused on sand replenishment.

This year’s sand nourishment got off to a late start and was just recently completed. Much of that sand was dumped on what are called “feeder beaches.” The sand is then supposed to move down the shoreline and fill in the more eroded beaches.

“The Fall Beach Walk is an opportunity for us to take a look at the beaches, what we’ve done over the previous year and talk about the year ahead,” said Michael Asquith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“For well over 100 years, there’s been engineering that’s gone on at the peninsula to kind of shore up some of the features, and most notably now, with infrastructure on the park, we try to protect the infrastructure that’s here,” said Matt Greene, manager, Presque Isle State Park.

These beach walks take place two times a year.